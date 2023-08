Flushable wipes at East Port Water Reclamation Facility CREDIT Charlotte County Utilities

Charlotte County Utilities sent out a notice about how flushable wipes can cause major plumbing issues.

At the East Port Water Reclamation Facility, Charlotte County Utilities reported mounds of wipes and rags.

Mounds of flushable wipes CREDIT Charlotte County Utilities

Some wipes may say ‘flushable,’ but it’s safest to dispose of them in the trash.