Vote-by-mail ballots to be addressed by Fort Myers City Council

Credit: WINK News

The Fort Myers City Council is holding the 58th meeting of 2023.

The meeting on Monday will discuss the vote-by-mail ballot requests, that have now been changed by lawmakers. Every election cycle, voters must now request their vote-by-mail ballots.

Before Senate Bill 90, a vote-by-mail ballot could be used for two general elections. Now it only works for one. Voters must now request their vote-by-mail ballots by the 12th day before election day.

Credit: WINK News.

Lee County Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle told WINK News that about 50% of the county votes by mail. He fears that many don’t know the law changed because they haven’t seen many request their ballots.

“We would like to see about 250,000 or more people request their vote by mail,” said Doyle, “What I’ve always said is for people to request their vote by mail, even if they plan to go to the polls because it’s an insurance policy in case we have something happen like Hurricane Ian.”

The law was supposed to crack down on election fraud, but voters told WINK News they are worried it might actually be a new tactic to get less people to vote.

There is always allotted time at the end of each city council meeting for public comment.