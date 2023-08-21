Convicted former Lee County deputy says he was denied medical treatment in prison

A judges gavel rests on top of a desk in the courtroom. Photo via CBS News.

A former Lee County deputy serving nearly a yearlong prison sentence is asking a judge to mitigate the rest of his time behind bars due to his fight with liver disease.

In court Monday, Niko Irizarry’s mother was called to the stand.

His mother said she and her son have a liver disease that requires them to have blood tests every three months.

Irizarry said in court his treatment was denied by medical staff.

The disease is produced in the liver and then travels into the lungs.

Irizarry’s father also had the same liver disease and passed away from it two years ago.

Irizarry pleaded no contest to one count of official misconduct in February and was sentenced to 364 days in prison.

A warrant shows in December of 2022, a man asked Irizarry to pull a car over that he knew had drugs planted inside of it.

The judge said Irizarry’s anticipated release date is March 17. He will make a final decision by the end of the week.