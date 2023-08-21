Tropical development update in Eastern, Central Atlantic; warnings issued to Dominican Republic

Tropical development current forecast. Credit: The Weather Authority

Tropical development changes have occurred in the Eastern and Central Atlantic, with Tropical Storm Franklin watches and warnings issued for Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Tropical Storm Franklin warnings for Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Credit: The Weather Authority

As of 8 a.m. Monday, Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to continue its west-northwestward track throughout the day, with a sharp turn to the north early Tuesday. Current maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph. Some strengthening is forecast before Franklin reaches Hispaniola, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical development current forecast. Credit: The Weather Authority

Shortly lived Tropical Storm Gert is expected to become a remnant low later in the day and dissipate on Tuesday. NCH states that Gert is moving near west at 9 mph, and a gradual turn toward the west-northwest is forecast by Monday evening.

Tropical development current forecast. Credit: The Weather Authority

NHC states that Tropical Storm Emily is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph, and a west-northwest to northwest motion is expected during the next couple of days.

Emily could become a post-tropical cyclone by Monday evening.