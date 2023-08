Dump truck crash into diesel truck on SR-31 in North Fort Myers. Credit: WINK

A work truck collided with a MasTec truck while driving on State Road 31 and Old Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers.

The MasTec truck reportedly began leaking transmission and hydraulic fluid onto the street following the crash, Tuesday morning.

The details of the crash remain under investigation.

The roadway has since reopened for traffic.