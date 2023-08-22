Enough fentanyl to kill 70,000 people found after arrest in Charlotte County

Barthelus laying on the ground after CCSO pursuit. CREDIT: CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A man traveling the wrong way in Charlotte County who threw narcotics out of the car will face charges of trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation found Kenel Barthelus, 34, had, in his possession, a trafficking amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl while also selling narcotics.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop on Barthelus’s car for several traffic violations. Barthelus, who was driving a white Dodge Charger, suddenly sped away and slammed into two CCSO vehicles.

Kenel Barthelus mugshot. CREDIT: CCSO

Barthelus crossed Kings Highway while fleeing deputies and threw a bag of narcotics out of the window. An aviation unit continued pursuing Barhelus while ground units from CCSO held off.

Barthelus endangered other drivers while speeding down the wrong way on Kings Highway.

After running out of his car, the aviation unit led deputies to Barthelus. After retracing the pursuit and using footage taken from the air to verify the drugs found were what Barthelus threw out of his window.

Detectives discovered 5.07 pounds of methamphetamine and five ounces of fentanyl. Deouties said as many as 70,000 people could be killed by that amount of fentanyl.

“This is an example of an individual who has no regard for human life,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell. “The poison he was pushing, the carelessness of tossing it out the window, the reckless driving, which put numerous innocent people in harm’s way… I’m glad we got him, and no one was hurt, and that he is behind bars where he belongs.”

Barthelus is being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.

Barhelus faces the charges listed below: