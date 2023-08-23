Collier County approves $1.5M incentive to build $20M Dialum Glass facility in Ave Maria

The Collier County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved $1.5 million in grant incentives Tuesday for a South American glass manufacturing company to build an advanced processing facility in Ave Maria.

The facility for Chile-based Dialum Glass is planned for Ave Maria’s Innovation Zone, which was set up in 2015 by the county to promote economic development by encouraging the construction of corporate headquarters and manufacturing plants. The Innovation Zone program was created in 2010, and any taxes collected in the zone go into a trust fund. The $1.5 million granted to Dialum will come from funds created by the Ave Maria Innovation Zone, one of three innovation zones in the county.

“These innovation zones are an excellent economic development tool designed specifically to attract businesses with high-wage jobs,” County Manager Amy Patterson said. “This one is particularly exciting in light of the fact that it is Ave Maria. And with the growth out in that area, providing jobs where people aren’t having to travel in to the coast in the urban area is of primary importance.”

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.