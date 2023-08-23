X temporarily suspended Super Pac account supporting Ron DeSantis ahead of first GOP debate

FILE – Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Clive, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

As we gear up for the first GOP debate in Milwaukee tonight, a super PAC supporting Gov. Ron DeSantis was briefly suspended on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The account “Never Back Down X” displayed the message “Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules,” early Wednesday morning.

Matt Wolking, the Strategic Communications Director for Never Back Down, tweeted Wednesday morning, “It’s #GOPDebate day and the @nvrbackdown24 account was just suspended for no apparent reason. What is going on, @elonmusk?”

The Never Back Down X account was temporarily restored Wednesday morning, but its followers appear to have disappeared.

According to Social Blade, a website that tracks social media followers, the X account had a total of 18,428 followers on Wednesday morning prior to being suspended.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the account’s followers stood at 104.

