Final GOP debate ahead of the Iowa caucuses

Ron Desantis versus Nikki Haley.

In Wednesday’s final debate before Monday’s Iowa caucuses, both candidates appeared to be trying to one-up each other by counting “lies.”

The former UN ambassador accused Florida’s governor of lying about her record “dozens” of times, and DeSantis didn’t just take it.

Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley have debated five times, and they didn’t exactly break new ground.

One would start to answer a question, only to have the other interrupt.

DeSantis and Haley have gotten into it over the economy and inflation, the border crisis, and the role of government.

