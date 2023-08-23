Recap of first GOP presidential debate

The first GOP presidential debate was a fiery occasion.

For two hours, the eight candidates on stage went at each other.

Ron DeSantis showed some fire when he got his chance to talk about Trump and Pence.

DeSantis answered predictably when asked about crime, education and abortion.

He also got the question: “Should the United States mandate military service?

He said no. He was proud to volunteer.

Though, the man who spent the most time on camera was Vivek Ramaswamy, the rookie politician who is surging in the polls, running third behind Trump and DeSantis.

Will tonight’s debate give him a boost?

Will tonight’s debate give anyone a boost in the polls, which show Trump leading by 30-40 points?