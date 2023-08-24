Bird strike causes Delta plane to return to RSW shortly after takeoff

A Delta plane taking off from Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) had to return to the tarmac after it struck a bird.

According to a passenger on the Thursday afternoon flight, the pilot came over the intercom announcing a bird had struck the plane.

According to FlightAware, Delta flight 1153 took off and quickly circled the airport before landing at RSW.

The plane landed safely back at RSW.

This is a developing story, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it is released.