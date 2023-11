(Pieter van Marion / MGN)

A Delta flight set to land in Atlanta made a surprise visit to RSW after a passenger smelled smoke on the plane.

RSW confirmed with WINK News that the flight landed and was taxied to the gate safely Sunday afternoon. The plane took off from Key West around 2 p.m.

“About half an hour into the flight, we smelled smoking wires above my seat,” said Paul Mustone, a passenger on the flight. “It appeared to be some kind of short circuit that shorted out the TV sets behind us. We let the pilot know and he diverted here to Fort Myers and we all deplaned.”

Mustone said that with the holiday season, everyone should expect their travels not always go to plan.

WINK News is working to confirm more details about the flight from Delta Airlines.