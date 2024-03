Passengers from Houston to Fort Myers were met with a tremendous scare as an emergency landing had to be made due to a plane engine catching fire.

On Monday, the United Airlines flight leaving Texas at around 7:22 p.m. had experienced one of the plane’s engines bursting into flames 10 minutes into the flight.

The flight was traveling to Florida Southwestern International Airport when passengers heard loud popping sounds 12,000 feet off the ground, prompting an emergency landing.

The plane then safely turned around to return to Houston, where the passengers were transferred to another flight for RSW.

Upon arrival at RSW at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, a passenger from the flight gave a detailed account of their experience on the United Airlines flight.

“It shuttered, and there was a bright light that came out on the left side of the plane,” said the airplane passenger. “The plane rattled, hard rattled, and we knew something was wrong; then the pilots shut the engine down.”

The passenger continued to mention that the return to the airport was smooth and seamless; however, all the passengers expressed anxiety due to their ordeal.

The cause of the engine fire is under investigation.