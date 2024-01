Plane that crashed in Highlands County. CREDIT: Highlands County Fire Rescue

A small plane with 6 people on board crashed in Highlands County on Friday.

Highlands County Fire Rescue and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Friday evening to a plane crash off O’Neal Road in a remote area of Lorida.

At the scene, medics transported two of the plane’s six passengers for treatment to local hospitals.

Highlands County Fire Rescue at plane crash scene. CREDIT: Highlands County Fire Rescue

The pilot was airlifted to a regional trauma center.

All six occupants of the plane survived and were alert, including the three who were injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.