The pilot aboard a plane that crashed onto Interstate 75 in Collier County Friday afternoon reported double engine failure.

WINK News spoke with aviation experts who claim that’s a rare occurrence.

A bird strike was one possible explanation they offered.

“Wildlife strikes with aircraft are increasing in the United States and elsewhere,” the FAA added. “272,000 wildlife strikes with civil aircraft were reported in USA between 1990 and 2022. About 17,000 strikes happened at 693 U.S. airports in 2022.” FAA Data