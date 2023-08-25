Rotonda West recovers and prepares for storm season

Residents of Rotonda West prepare themselves for possible tropical developments in the Gulf as they still recover from Hurricane Ian.

Progress has been made in Rotonda West following Hurricane Ian, but not everyone has been able to get their homes fixed. Mike Tracy is still battling his insurance company. A shredded tarp is all that’s protecting his damaged roof.

“I’m not concerned about more damage. I’m concerned about the damage. And I’m sure I’ll get more damage. It won’t take much to get more damage,” said Tracy. “Front door is blown in, the garage door is blown off.”

Damage in Rotonda West CREDIT WINK News

“Just today, they’ve come and put a new tarp on this one. But that was our third tarp since Ian,” Jerry Poston said. Poston also lives in Rotonda West.

Neighbors seemed to take storm season more seriously after going through Hurricane Ian. Some also said their preparations now include evacuation plans.

“I don’t think we take them nearly as seriously as we should. We say, you know, ‘been there done that,'” Poston said.