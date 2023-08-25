Naples tornado reached up to 80 mph winds, according to NWS report

Statistics of tornado in Naples (CREDIT: The Weather Authority)

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Naples on Thursday with winds reaching up to 80 miles per hour.

A report released Friday by NWS said that the path length of the tornado was 0.7 miles with a width of 50 yards.

The wind speeds of the tornado were estimated between 50 to 60 mph, with the highest gust recorded at 80 mph.

According to the NWS report, “The tornado was believed to have touched down near Roseate Dr and Robin Ave where multiple large tree branches were snapped off. The tornado then traveled SW and did some roof damage to a home on Cardinal St.”

The tornado was rated an EF-0 that lasted for three minutes. There were no injuries or fatalities reported.