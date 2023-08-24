Tornado touchdown in Naples confirmed, caught on camera

A tornado touchdown was recorded on WINK Doppler 3x in Naples and was caught on video by a WINK News viewer.

Tornado-like activity was recorded within Southwind Village and near Naples Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt showing a second area of tornado-like wind activity (CREDIT: The Weather Authority)

The video captured debris twisting in the air.

Flooding has been reported along Airport Pulling Road and Davis Boulevard.

The Weather Authority reached out to the National Weather Service and confirmed that there was a tornado.

