Tropical Depression 10 expected to become Tropical Storm Idalia later Sunday

The National Hurricane Center warned Tropical Depression 10 is forecast to strengthen over the next few days and it could become Tropical Storm Idalia at some point Sunday.

But, Sunday’s 8 am update from the NHC shows no change in the system. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving south at about 5 mph.

The Weather Authority Meteorologists said it will likely impact a portion of Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.

NHC stated, “It is likely to meander near the Yucatan Channel through early Monday. A faster motion toward the north or north-northeast is expected later on Monday, bringing the system over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.”

Rainfall predictions from NHC

Portions of the eastern Yucatan: 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher totals of 6 inches.

Western Cuba: 3 to 6 inches, with isolated higher totals of 10 inches.

Portions of the west coast of Florida, the Florida Panhandle, and southern Georgia: From Tuesday into Wednesday, 3 to 6 inches, with isolated higher totals of 10 inches.

Heavy rainfall is also likely to spread into portions of the Carolinas by Wednesday into Thursday.

The Weather Authority will continue to give updates on possible Gulf Coast development throughout its cycle.