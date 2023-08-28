Crash shuts down roads near Birchwood Parkway in LaBelle

Crash site in LaBelle

Roads are blocked off after a crash in LaBelle.

Deputies and First Responders are on that crash scene at State Road 80 and Birchwood Parkway.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said the westbound lanes of State Road 80, just west of Birchwood Parkway, are currently shut down.

Westbound traffic is being rerouted south onto Birchwood Parkway.

Eastbound lanes of State Road 80 are clear.

They said, if possible, to avoid the area and drive cautiously.

Any injuries to those involved in the crash are unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.