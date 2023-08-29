Concerns about Pine Island and Matacha bridge as Hurricane Idalia approaches

Bridges to the Barrier Islands are now passable in SWFL. (CREDIT: WINK News)

As Florida prepares for Hurricane Idalia, concerns about the stability of roadways and bridges remain under question.

Matacha bridge is still recovering from the damages received from Hurricane Ian. Construction workers have made progress in reinforcing the bridge to withstand storms, but Hurricane Idalia could compromise those efforts.



Residents of Pine Island are still recovering from damages caused by Ian. Extreme caution has been taken as people began to board their homes in anticipation of Hurrican Idalia.

The trajectory of the storm is expected to not directly hit Southwest Florida, but we can expect to see high indexes of rain and wind, which can cause damages to property.

Access to the bridge between Matlacha and Pine Island is still available for people who may need to evacuate incase an order is called. The maintenance of the bridge could be compromised due to the predicted two to four feet of storm surge, which could set back repairs.