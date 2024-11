The people at the Harbor Belle RV Resort had concerns about their homes before hurricanes Helene and Milton. The people who are still living in the community are asking for help.

Alicia Miller is a resident of the RV resort and she said it’s been hard to leave there since Hurricane Helene.

“Well, it’s been pretty depressing,” said Miller. “It’s gonna cost more than what the trailers are worth to fix it.”

Miller said she is staying with a friend but still doing everything she can to fix her home so she can stay there again.

“When I came in here and saw the devastation, I immediately got a hold of some friends,” said Miller. “We threw every single material thing out of this house, from the floor up to the ceiling, cabinets, bathrooms, I mean, totally destroyed. There’s nothing here but a skeleton.”

Miller said she’s staying positive about the hurricane damage.

“You gotta take it a day at a time as it comes, honey,” said Miller. “You just gotta keep hope, and we just come together. We have to be resilient, and at the same time, you get to meet new friends and smile and laugh.”

Harbor Belle’s property management sent the following statement: “Harbor Belle experienced significant damage to the community’s infrastructure and we are working with electrical contractors to safely restore power. It is an ongoing process and safety is the priority. We have teams working diligently each day to safely complete repairs and restore service for all residents.”