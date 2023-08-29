WINK News

Watch Now

Flooding in Sanibel from Hurricane Idalia

Reporter: Elizabeth Biro Writer: Paul Dolan
Published: Updated:

In anticipation of Hurricane Idalia impacting Sanibel, many people living on the island have left.

Blind Pass Beach on Sanibel is seeing flooding from the outer bands of Hurricane Idalia.

The beach has gone through a significant rebuild after Hurricane Ian devastated the area. Moreover, with Hurricane Idalia throwing waves further and further up the beach it’s tough to know how much of that rebuild has been set back.

Despite expecting between two to four feet of storm surge, Holly Milbrandt, the director of natural resources for Sanibel, explained for a barrier island that is nothing to joke about.

Copyright ©2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.