The water is slowly receding from Charlotte Park, Port Charlotte.

“A lot of thunder, lightning, heavy downpour. I woke up this morning, our street was flooded,” said Janet Maclean, who lives in Charlotte Park.

According to Maclean, flooding went down around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Neighbors said that the flooding is slowly going down. Some said lawns were also partially flooded. The water on the road was reported to be about ankle-deep.