Port Charlotte homes flooded from Hurricane Idalia

Homes flooded in Port Charlotte Tuesday night as Hurricane Idalia passed by.

Melissa Spence woke up at 2 a.m. to debris hitting her home. She spent most of Wednesday cleaning for the next high tide.

Melissa Spence showing flooding damage CREDIT WINK News

“We’re looking at another round coming through. What’s happening is it’s coming up through all of the pipelines that we’ve got through here,” Spence said. “It’s literally just coming up as it rises. It’s coming over to the side. You can see from the other side how high it had gotten over there.”

Most of the damage Spence sustained was to her floors. According to Spence, the second tide in the afternoon on Wednesday wasn’t as bad as the morning tide.