Hodges University’s accreditation in jeopardy

While announcing last week it is permanently closing within the next year, Hodges University failed to report that it also is in danger of losing its accreditation.

Last December, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, or SACSCOC, the regional accrediting agency for Florida institutions, placed Hodges University on probation. Besides the loss of accreditation, probation is the most serious public sanction imposed by the SACSCOC Board of Trustees.

Hodges University was placed on probation because the SACSCOC board determined “the institution failed to demonstrate compliance with the principles of accreditation, namely, core requirement 4.1 (governing board characteristics) and standard 13.3 (financial responsibility),” according to SACSCOC’s disclosure statement filed after its Dec. 4, 2022, board meeting. “These standards expect an institution to: (1) have a governing board that (b) exercises fiduciary oversight of the institution; and (2) to manage its financial resources in a responsible manner.”

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.