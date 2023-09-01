‘Storm Stories’ exhibit to help heal hurricane wounds

Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida 336 days ago. Now, a new exhibit is on display to express what people went through.

The Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers is displaying many emotional pieces in their new exhibit, ‘Storm Stories.’

“We had this idea to figure out how we could have a recorded line and open it up for people to share their experiences,” said Molly Deckart, executive director of Alliance for the Arts, “We were so moved by the stories that we were hearing that we thought, well, there’s got to be art that’s connected to it, and kind of the similar need to share your experience through art.”

Alliance teamed up with the Gulf Coast Writers Association. They turned the recorded stories into a book full of 83 essays written by local authors. Ian-inspired art also came pouring in.

“As I kept painting and kept remembering little details and stuff that I saw through my eye and in the way I was feeling like in that moment, so it kind of was very healing for me to go back,” said Jennifer Carbajal, a featured artist in Storm Stories.

The exhibit may help the community heal.

“I think it can be healing for all of us,” said Beth Cooper, a featured writer.