Collier County to begin water disinfection process

The Collier County Water Division is changing its disinfection process temporarily. The water is safe to drink, but the smell and taste may be a little different.

The Water Division will also be flushing water pipes and fire hydrants from Sept.1 to Oct.6.

People may experience cloudy or discolored water. A clorine-like smell and different taste is expected. Running the faucet until it clears will fix the issue.

The disinfection process is an annual temporary change recommended by the State Environmental Protection Agency.