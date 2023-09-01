Punta Gorda neighborhood under precautionary boil water notice

digital map of a Punta Gorda neighborhood under a precautionary water boil notice. Credit: WINK

A precautionary boil water notice has been placed on Via Veneto Drive in Punta Gorda due to a small loss of water pressure.

The Punta Gorda Utility Department advised the surrounding neighborhood area to follow the boil water notice.

All tap or filtered water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient.

If you have any questions about the boil water notice, contact the Punta Gorda Utility Department at 941-575-3339 or 941-575-5088, or visit their website.