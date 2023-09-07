Trial date set for woman accused of DUI, killing Charlotte County deputy

The trial date for a woman accused of driving under the influence before hitting and killing a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been announced.

Cassandra Smith is accused of driving drunk and crossing three lanes on the highway before hitting and killing 23-year-old deputy Christopher Taylor.

Deputy Taylor was performing a traffic stop on Interstate 75 North when he was killed in November.

Her jury trial is scheduled to begin on Dec. 12, at 9 a.m.

It will follow a criminal status hearing on Nov. 16.