Running car stolen from delivery driver in Fort Myers

Man entering unattended running car (CREDIT: Fort Myers Police Department)

A car was stolen from a delivery driver after they left it running and unattended in Fort Myers.

The car belonged to a Doordash delivery driver. In the brief time he was making a delivery, a man jumped into the running car and drove off.

“I always leave my door unlocked, and I leave my lunchbox with my purse in it,” said Rebecca M., a Cape Coral delivery driver, “Maybe I shouldn’t say that on TV. They’ll be like looking for my car.”

Fort Myers Police confirmed the stolen car was found, but they are still looking for the driver who dashed away with it. If anyone has any information about this person, please report it to the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700.

Footage of car stolen in Fort Myers (CREDIT: Fort Myers Police Department)

Authorities also wanted to remind people that it’s a traffic offense to leave your car running and unattended. You could be charged a fine and left with points on your license.

However, there are exceptions for emergency vehicles, delivery vehicles and solid waste vehicles.