Cape Coral man sentenced to 40 years after argument ends in murder

Gabriel Fernandez (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

A Cape Coral man has been sentenced to 40 years for killing someone during an argument.

In September 2022, Gabriel Fernandez was arguing with another person inside a Cape Coral home. The victim attempted to intervene.

Fernandez pulled out a gun and fired, hitting the victim. As the victim left the room, Fernandez fired a second shot, killing the victim.

He was sentenced to 40 for second-degree murder and also 15 years for shooting in a dwelling. The sentences will be run concurrently.

The Cape Coral Police Department handled the investigation.