New technology-based home building company breaks ground in Fort Myers

Drone view of Fort Myers Beach. Credit: WINK

Marking the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ian, Homebound held its ﬁrst groundbreaking in Fort Myers at a residential property on Hibiscus Drive on Friday.

“This milestone reflects the commitment of Fort Myers Beach to rebuild and emerge even

stronger,” said Samir Malviya, Vice President of Homebound. “From the start, we’ve been

impressed with how collaborative and proactive the local authorities have been, and today, thanks to the entire community’s unwavering support, we are one step closer to getting people

back home.”

Homebound ofﬁcially launched operations in December to begin working with

homeowners and local authorities to support rebuilding efforts.

Homebound’s ready-to-build collection of site-built homes includes plans that ﬁt 70% of the homes lost by Hurricane Ian.

It allows homeowners to personalize their homes efﬁciently, allowing them to move back home more quickly and affordably.

They work with each homeowner to navigate insurance claims and facilitate all pre-construction services, permitting and construction.