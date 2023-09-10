Stair climb event held to honor 9/11 first responders

Brotherhood Ride and FGCU Pike are the organizers of this year’s annual Naples Memorial Stair Climb at the Naples Grande Hotel.

The purpose of the stair climb is to remember the lives lost on 9/11.

There were 110 stories in each of the Twin Towers, so participants could climb as our fallen heroes did.

The climb began at 8:46 a.m., when American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower.

The founder and president of Brotherhood Ride Jeff Morris said it is not necessary to climb the full 110 stories, as the goal is mainly to build awareness around the memory behind 9/11 and the fallen heroes.

“But for me, it’s more about remembering what happened to those guys. I don’t care who went up the fastest or who did the most. It’s about being in the stairway, remembering what happened that day, and remembering the families that were left behind,” Morris said.

Morris also said that last year’s stair climb was an unbelievable experience, but this year will be bigger and better, all in memory of those lost on 9/11.