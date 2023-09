Florida Highway Patrol vehicle. Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

A deadly crash happened on US-27 off Airglades Boulevard, west of Clewiston, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, crews were dispatched to the deadly crash at 1:41 p.m. and arrived at the scene seven minutes later.

Southbound lanes along US-27 are blocked.

It’s unclear how many people died or were injured in the crash.

WINK News will update this article with more information when it is made available.