Conservation Collier may face budget cuts to lower taxes

Aerial drone footage over Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park in Collier County WINK News.

Due to the current increase in property values, Collier County Commissioners are looking at potential ways to lower your tax bill by cutting the Conservation Collier’s budget.

Doing so would cut the Conservation Collier’s budget by nearly $14 million.

Conservation Collier (WINK News)

But in a statement, Commissioner Locastro told WINK News he wants to keep the program’s budget where it’s always been.

“There is an increase in property value,” said Meredith Budd from Live Wildly, “That’s going to be bringing in more dollars to Conservation Collier if it was maintained at the current millage. Maybe the compromise is that you in fact to do just that, and don’t give the program a raise. But don’t cut it by 14 million. That’s quite a large jump.”

WINK News reached out to other Collier County Commissioners but none were available to speak today or wanted to send a statement.

The commissioners are set to reach a decision on budget cuts on Sept. 21.