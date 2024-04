Photo by Mikhail Nilov on Pexels.com

Free tax assistance offered by the United Way in Collier and the Keys will on April 10.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program provides citizens of Collier County with an IRS-certified volunteer tax preparer.

Before visiting the United Way in Collier and the Keys office at 9015 Strada Stell Court #204 in Naples, appointments are required.

Visitors are required to bring the following information:

For a married filing joint, both spouses must be present

Photo identification for you and your spouse (if married)

Social Security cards or individual taxpayer identification number documents for you, your spouse and your dependents

Birth dates for you, your spouse, and dependents

A blank check for deposit or refund

A copy of last year’s tax return

All forms W-2, 1098 and 1099

Forms 1095-A, B, C

Information for other income

Information for all deductions/credits

Offices will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information and to schedule an appointment, click here.