Tax day is upon us, as April 15 is the deadline for last-minute filers to submit their taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.

Those who file for an extension will have until Monday to apply. For more information regarding tax extensions, click here.

If you owe or fail to file by the due date, the IRS will issue a 5% penalty for each late month.

For last-minute filers looking for free resources, IRS Direct File and IRS Free File remain options.

For taxpayers who cannot pay in full by the tax deadline, the IRS recommends they file their tax return, pay what they can, and apply for an online payment plan.