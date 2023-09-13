Sanibel’s iconic Dairy Queen may not return

Ian left the iconic Sanibel business Dairy Queen in shambles. Many told WINK News they’d be heartbroken to permanently lose the business they call a landmark.

The listing includes the duplex behind the restaurant, along with the vacant lot next to DQ. The potential buyer owns a home in Sanibel and lives here. But it’s unclear whether the business will remain.

“I think we’ll know in maybe two weeks, you know, what the future is going to hold,” said Burns, a senior global real estate advisor, from Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.

Burns says the due diligence period goes until Sept. 29, and it’ll be announced if the island landmark will be replaced.

Jurgey Schreyer owns a business across the street and told WINK News he’s excited to see the resurgence of the area nearly a year after Ian.

“We would love to see it come back because it’s kind of part of the island and it’s part of the history of the island,” Schreyer said.