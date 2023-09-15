Tampa Bay Rays on track to be back at Charlotte Sports Park for spring training

Charlotte County staff continues to work to ensure the Tampa Bay Rays will be back at Charlotte Sports Park for spring training, Commissioner Chris Constance said after a Rays representative presented the county with a $1 million check for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.

The presentation was made Tuesday during the board of commissioners’ meeting.

“Over the past year, we were so impressed with the commission, the administration and the staff we work closely with,” said Robbie Artz, the Rays’ vice president of planning and development.

He applauded the county for keeping its focus on the community amidst all of the challenges of the last year and said the Rays Baseball Foundation was pleased to make such a substantial donation earlier in the year in support of the community.

