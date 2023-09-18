Florida panther killed by car near toll plaza on I-75

Photo by Nicky Pe on Pexels.com

Another Florida panther has been killed this year in a vehicle collision in Collier County.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Panther Pulse, a 2- to 3-year-old Florida panther was killed on Interstate 75 North, just west of the toll plaza on Monday.

This marks the eighth traffic-related death of a Florida panther in 2023.

At this point last year, there were 23 Florida panther deaths, 21 of which were reportedly due to car crashes, with the other two being unknown.

In 2023, seven of the eight panther deaths were in Collier County, with the only outlier being in Hendry in late February.

Florida panther (Credit: CBS News)

