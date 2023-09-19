FMPD: thieves crash car into Family Dollar, make off with safes

The Dollar General store front in Fort Myers. Credit WINK

The Fort Myers Police Department is looking into a brazen robbery after thieves intentionally crashed into a Family Dollar and took off with two safes.

According to FMPD, the vehicle intentionally struck the front of the structure and took off at around 5:26 a.m., Monday.

FMPD confirmed two safes with an undisclosed amount of money were missing from the store.

The Dollar General store front in Fort Myers. Credit WINK

FMPD is currently searching for a dark blue Chevrolet pickup truck with rear damage, consistent with the damages done to the storefront.

If you have any information regarding this burglary, you can report it to the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or submit a tip through the FMPD Atlas One app.