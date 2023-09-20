Family remembers woman who lost her life on a lawn mower hit by a car

Antonia Rios Hernandez was killed when a driver lost control and hit her as she was doing landscaping work in Immokalee.

Florida Highway Patrol said Antonia died on the scene. WINK News met with her family at their home in Immokalee on Wednesday.

Her two daughters Vanessa and Daniela Leon Rios said their mom shaped them into the women they are today.

“She had always taught me to be positive, be respectful to them no matter what, because they might be going through something and we don’t know, so just to show kindness and love all the time,” said Daniela.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a driver on Ave Maria Boulevard lost control of their car, hit the curb, and went onto the grass, hitting a sign, a tree and the lawn mower Hernandez was on at her landscaping job. Scene where the car lost control and hit the lawnmower (CREDIT: WINK News)

Friends shared pictures during her activism work, speaking out against sexual violence in the fields. Her friends and loved ones said she was involved in trying to make things better for everyone by speaking out against injustice.

They said she loved being out in nature, especially at home in her garden.

“It’s making me strong for her because I know she wants us to keep going. She doesn’t want us to sit around and cry, but it’s really hard,” said Daniela.

FHP said a mandatory court citation has been issued to the driver of the vehicle for this crash.