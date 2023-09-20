Woman involved in major drug ring requesting diversion in court

Melissa Cossio (Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

A woman involved with one of the largest drug rings in Southwest Florida history is making a court appearance on Wednesday, hoping to enter a diversion program.

Melissa Cossio was arrested back in 2021 along with her family members for trafficking cocaine and fentanyl in the Gateway area.

In May 2022 she was held on a bond of $12.1 million for eight drug trafficking charges.

She posted bail less than a month later.

She is requesting to go through the diversion program and will be in court at 1:30 on Wednesday afternoon.