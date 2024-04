Nine people are behind bars in a massive inter-agency sting operation.

Law enforcement agencies searched homes in Lehigh Acres, Fort Myers, Naples and other areas of Collier County.

They walked away with lots of cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, and weapons.

It started with Lee County Sheriff’s Office‘s focus on one man, Freddie Lee Miller, and his undercover surveillance led to the takedown of 8 others and a whole lot of drugs.

He was dealing drugs in both Lee and Collier County. His surveillance led to the takedown of 8 other associates.

“A very large amount of narcotics was seized and taken off the streets,” said state attorney Amira Fox.

Nearly 4 kilos of cocaine, 90 grams of fentanyl, 69 grams of MDMA, 375 grams of marijuana, two AR-15s and over $60,000.

“Every single time we take drugs off the streets, we save lives,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

“Operation Miller Time” started with LCSO. It ended as a joint effort of net force partners and local, state and federal law enforcement.

“Our partnership, at the level you see in front of you here today are constant, constantly sharing intelligence working in collaboration with each other to protect our communities,” said Eli Lawson, Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

This is Net Force’s fourth operation.

Since Fox created the program in 2020, it has taken enough fentanyl to kill 2.8 million people.