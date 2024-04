CREDIT: WINK News

The Alva woman who’s accused of causing a deadly crash in 2021 is appearing in court via Zoom.

Authorities say Anne Lang was drunk when she took the lives of a father and his teen daughters.

Her hearing was rescheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Police say that Lang was driving more than 100 mph before fleeing the scene.

She was later arrested but never appeared in court when it came time for her trial.

Lang was found by U.S. Marshals near Lakeland after she disappeared ahead of a court date.

Lang faces multiple charges, including DUI manslaughter and vehicular manslaughter.