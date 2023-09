Deadly crash in North Naples. CREDIT: GOOGLE MAPS

A deadly crash on Livingston Road off Vanderbilt Beach Road in North Naples happened Friday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, crews were dispatched to the scene at 1:05 p.m. and arrived three minutes later.

As of 2:20 p.m., the northbound and southbound inside lanes are blocked on Livingston Road.

It’s unclear how many people died in the crash.

This is an active scene and WINK News will update this article with more information when it is released to the public.