Organization donates to vulnerable Hurricane Ian victims

An organization gave back to those whose lives changed forever after Hurricane Ian.

Nearly one year after the storm, people are still trying to make the best of their lives that were overturned.

The WellMed Charitable Foundation awarded nearly $690,600 to aid senior organizations, helping those still coping with the destruction.

For some seniors, the money is a lifeline. For others, it’s a shoulder to cry on, but for everyone, it’s a sign of hope.

“Unfortunately, it’s not only food, but you are talking about healthcare,” said Mario Siervo, regional medical director of WellMed Charitable Foundation. “There’s still some healthcare needs, sheltering, construction, rebuilding.”

Dozens gathered at the Zion Lutheran Church on Friday to celebrate the donation. The money will be split among some local organizations that serve our senior population, like the Lee & Collier Homeless Coalition.

With this donation, WellMed hopes to bring emotional support to the most vulnerable.

“It also includes us recruiting and training volunteers who are willing to go sit by someone who lives all by themselves, listen to their stories, hold their hand, bring them some groceries. It allows us to help someone who is having a hard time making the social security checks match up,” said Erin Mcleod, president and CEO of Sr. Friendship Centers.

Although many organizations could not say exactly how many seniors this donation will help, they anticipate it to be thousands.