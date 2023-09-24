American Goldstar Mothers hosts walk honoring veterans

The Goldstar Mothers is hosting a walk through town for military suicide awareness.

Starting in Lake Park, this 2.2-mile walk is part of this year’s Goldstar Mothers and Families Day weekend. The walk begins at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

American Goldstar Mothers of Southwest Florida is an organization of mothers whose sons and daughters served and died while on duty or are missing in action. American Goldstar Mothers rally with supporters to keep the memory of their sons and daughters alive.

At each interval of the walk, families have an opportunity to share their stories about their own hero.

There is a veteran’s crisis hotline for anyone who may need it. You can dial 988 and then press 1.