Port Charlotte JROTC honor veterans at pinning ceremony

On Monday, veterans at Truewood by Merrill were honored by Port Charlotte High School’s JROTC cadets.

World War II veteran Herb Bennett turns 106 this December but reminisces on his time in service, saying it’s been a good life so far.

“We were never rich, but we never went without anything,” said Bennett. Herb Bennett getting pinned by Port Charlotte JROTC at veterans’ ceremony

Port Charlotte JROTC cadets took the day to pin the veterans, honoring them for their service and time.

The cadets are now all seniors in high school, getting ready to enlist, but Veterans Day is a special way for them to honor those who came before.

“I wouldn’t be standing here. I wouldn’t be joining the United States and leaving without these veterans,” said JROTC cadet Samantha Meeker.

Following in the footsteps of those who came before her has helped Meeker on her own personal journey. Port Charlotte High School JROTC, Samantha Meeker on the front row left

“It’s helped me get a lot more self-confidence in myself and who I am because I used to be very, very shy about who I knew I was. I hid it from everybody and through the program, through the unit, I’ve just embraced that a lot more,” said Meeker.

Army veteran Frank Miletti believes we need more people like these teens.

“I went to military school, and I was in ROTC, so I know how they feel….I’m grateful for this country. To me, there’s no other country in the world like it,” said the army veteran.